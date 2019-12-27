All kinds of creatures appeared in the South County Times in 2019. Early in the year, a giant tortoise from the Galapagos Islands made the front page along with naturalist Katherine Golden. She has worked with area schools in her role as sustainability education manager for the Missouri Botanical Garden.
In June, mosquitoes were in the air and some cities began to fog to get rid of them. “We’re seeing an above average number of flood mosquitoes,” said James Sayers, St. Louis County Vector Control. Although mosquitoes were flourishing, a science professor at Webster University, Nicole Miller-Struttman, reported that the decline in bee colonies is dramatic and shocking.
Also in June, the South County Times explored the question of what’s happening to our honeybees?
Area gardeners were shocked in 2019 to find armadillos invading their plots. Area yogurt eaters were surprised to find cricket toppings available in shops and restaurants.