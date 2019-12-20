Independent CPA auditing firm Kerber, Eck & Braeckel LLP presented a clean audit for Lindbergh Schools at the Dec. 10 board of education meeting.
Missouri law states that an audit of all financial, transportation and attendance records must be completed every two years in public school districts. Lindbergh chooses to bring in an independent firm every year to audit the district’s books. This was the 10th year the audit was performed by KEB.
“We take pride in our district’s long tradition of fiscal responsibility, but validation from a third-party, independent auditor is a reassuring confirmation that our business practices are sound,” said Karen Schuster, board president.
Lindbergh has a 25-year tradition of receiving the best audit opinion a school district can get. The “unmodified rating” means the audit did not find any instances of noncompliance or deficiencies.
See audit at www.lindberghschools.ws, under “Business and Finance.”