Retired St. Louis County Police Chief Jerry Lee passed away Friday, Nov. 22 after a battle with medical issues. He was 71 years old.
Lee joined the St. Louis County Police Department in 1970 as a police recruit. As a patrol officer, he was assigned to the Affton Southwest Precinct, the West County Precinct, and the Office of the Chief of Police. He served as a Sergeant in the Tactical Operations Unit and the West County Precinct. Lee then served as the Commander of Staff Services, Criminal Identification Unit and the Bureau of Drug Enforcement.
Upon promotion to major, Lee served as the commanding officer of the Division of Patrol, the Division of Operational Support and the Division of Criminal Investigation. In 2004, he was appointed to serve as the Chief of Police by the Board of Police Commissioners. After serving the citizens of St. Louis County for 39 years, Lee retired in 2009.
Upon retirement, Lee served on the Board of Police Commissioners for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for one year. He was then appointed Missouri Public Safety Director, a position he held for three years. Lee also served as a board member of BackStoppers and Guns ‘N Hoses.
Chief Lee was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and held a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from St. Louis University.
“We are saddened by the death of retired Chief Jerry Lee,” said current St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar. “Chief Lee was deeply committed to the men and women of this Department and the citizens of St. Louis County. His years of dedicated service represent the genuine character Chief Lee possessed. Our deepest condolences go out to the many people who loved him.”
A visitation honoring Lee was held Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd. in University City.
The funeral Mass will be Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. at Cathedral Basilica, 4431 Lindell Blvd.
Interment will immediately follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, 5239 W. Florissant Ave.