The St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660 has been established to address all concerns relating to COVID-19. Residents should call if they are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough or difficulty breathing) and have reason to believe they have encountered a person infected with COVID-19.
The call center is still experiencing a high volume of calls, according to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. Callers may be asked to leave a voice mail and wait for a return call. The Office of Emergency Management is working to expand volume capability of the call center.
Visit www.stlcorona.com or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus for additional information.
The St. Louis County Department of Health is now recommending EMS agencies wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) when responding to medical calls with flu-like or respiratory symptoms. PPE acts as a barrier to a variety of potential hazards and includes gloves, masks, gowns and eye protection. PPE is a routine component of the EMS infectious disease protocol.