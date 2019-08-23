Welcome to Arthur, Illinois’ Amish Country area. A day trip to Arthur is a superb way to spend time experiencing unique country shops and restaurants while exploring the Amish way of life. The area covers approximately 64 square miles and is located in central Illinois about two and a half hours from St. Louis.
Visitors are encouraged to take a trip to the surrounding rural countryside to meet and observe the Amish as they go about their daily lives and work. Approximately 4,500 Amish residents live in the area near Arthur.
Visitors are welcome but are asked to respect the culture of the Amish by not taking their photos. Capturing Amish “things” is acceptable, but please refrain from including Amish people in the photographs.
One of the first stops for visitors should be to the Amish Country Welcome Center, located at 106 E. Progress Street. The center offers information and suggestions on where to visit and what to see.
Founded over 150 years ago, the Amish community in the Arthur area is the oldest and largest Amish settlement in Illinois. The community is an integral part of Arthur and while farming has always been a significant part of the Amish culture, small independent Amish businesses also thrive.
Visitors can find a large variety of items to shop, such as crafted woodwork, custom furniture, quilts, artwork, decorative items, and home-made food items, like cheese, jelly, apple butter, baked goods and cheese. Remember that Amish businesses are closed on Sundays.
Amish religion and culture are notably characterized by living without electricity, simple dress and traditional forms of transportation. It is not out of the ordinary to see horse-drawn buggies, wagons, farm equipment and bicycles on the roadways. Remember to be watchful and share the roadways, as the traditional transportation is probably moving slower than it might seem.
Autumn is especially beautiful in the Arthur area and is marked by the annual Cheese Festival on Labor Day Weekend. The fall festival is celebrated with a 5K run/walk, a variety of vendors, entertainment and activities, including free cheese. Later in fall, enjoy a downtown Arthur BBQ Cook-off and get into the holiday spirit with the Christmas Parade.
Take a day trip and experience the rich history and tradition of the Arthur area and the Amish. It undoubtedly will give you a whole new appreciation for the simpler things in life.
For more information, visit www.illinoisamishcountry.com.