Hundreds of Corvettes passed through the St. Louis area on Tuesday, Aug. 27, as part of the annual 2019 Corvette Caravan. Regional caravans formed and joined other caravans as they traveled across the United States to meet in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for four days of festivities at the National Corvette Museum. Thousands of Corvettes and their owners are expected to attend to help mark the 25th anniversary of the museum. In the St. Louis area, Corvettes traveled from Chesterfield on Interstate 64, then exited on Interstate 270 on their way to Cape Girardeau to spend the night.
Corvette Caravan
Tags
Diana Linsley
