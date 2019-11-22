In regards to the Nov. 15 editorial “Character & Integrity On Display,” whatever point Don Corrigan was trying to make about the patriotism of Laura Cooper was overshadowed by sexist, antiquated attitudes.
In hailing the exclusive, expensive parochial schools in our area as “a breath of fresh air,” I have to wonder what message Mr. Corrigan is sending to the thousands of young women who attend local public high schools. Are they all doomed to become a “Kardashian” as if that’s a bad thing? Love them or hate them, the Kardashians are very successful business women.
Out of curiosity, I looked up where the Kardashians went to high school. They all graduated from Marymount High School. Its website describes it as “an independent, Catholic, all-girls school with the core purpose of educating and empowering young women to live lives of consequence as ethical leaders with a global perspective and an unshakable commitment to the common good.” Sounds familiar, right?
Make no mistake, Laura Cooper is an accomplished woman and patriot of exemplary character. We should, as a community, be very proud of her area ties. However, let’s not pretend that the education that helped get her there was not shrouded in privilege. Mr. Corrigan attempts to gaslight by suggesting that her opposition writes her off as “elite” because of this education. The fact is, very few can afford a college-level tuition for their high school student. That doesn’t make her elitist, but research supports that privilege plays a role in her success. The same can be said of the Kardashians. Why is Corrigan hailing one and disparaging another?
In my opinion, a deserved ode to a local hero was tainted by just another example of “mansplaining” to women what is acceptable in terms of education, conduct and career paths.
Fenton