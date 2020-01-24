In last week’s story “Aldermen Vote To Institute Code Of Ethics” in Sunset Hills, the vote was incorrect. The board voted 5-3 to institute a code of ethics. Aldermen Casey Wong, Dee Baebler and Ann McMunn voted against the code of ethics at the board’s Jan. 14 meeting.
