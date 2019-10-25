An editing error in last week’s story on the swearing in of Robin Huels to the Fenton Board of Aldermen resulted in the printing of an incorrect age. Huels is not 27 years old, but rather has lived in Fenton for 27 years. She served on the Fenton Board of Aldermen 14 years ago.
