About 100 residents attended a presentation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Lower Meramec Multi-Jurisdictional Floodplain Management Plan at the Sunset Hills Recreation Center on Jan. 29. Local elected officials said they may be crafting new legislation in line with the plan’s numerous recommendations.
The presentation did not focus exclusively or even primarily on Sunset Hills, rather the communities within the Lower Meramec Floodplain — Pacific, Arnold, Fenton, Eureka, Sunset Hills, unincorporated Jefferson County and unincorporated St. Louis County.
The plan identifies 942 properties as within the floodplain and, therefore, vulnerable to regular flooding, such as the region has been experiencing since 2015. The largest portion of those are in unincorporated Jefferson County. Thirty-nine are within Sunset Hills’ corporate limits and about 60 are in unincorporated St. Louis County.
Methods for mitigating flooding for each property are detailed in the plan’s appendix, along with individual cost estimates. Overall, the projected cost of mitigating all Sunset Hills properties is $11.18 million; for unincorporated St. Louis County, the projection is $15.3 million.
Matt Jones of the Corps led the discussion, which focused on non-structural as well as non-physical measures of preventing or mitigating flood damage. Those include elevation standards, relocation, buyouts and acquisitions, dry and wet flood-proofing, flood warning systems, flood insurance, floodplain mapping, flood emergency preparedness plans, land-use regulations, evacuation plan and risk communication.
Jones said the draft does not include any recommendations that would restrict property owners from developing land within the established floodplain.
“We do not recommend anti-development policies because this can run into legal issues. To prohibit a landowner from building on property he owns can be construed as a ‘taking.’”
Jones did strongly recommend that all communities within the floodplain enroll in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “community rating system (CRS).” The CRS, part of the National Flood Insurance Program, was implemented in 1990 as a voluntary program for recognizing and encouraging community floodplain-management activities that exceed minimum standards. Communities in full compliance with NFIP’s minimum requirements are eligible to join CRS.
Sunset Hills’ City Engineer Bryson Baker said the city currently is not enrolled in CRS, but that status may change.
“The city will be having discussions regarding the floodplain ordinance. (CRS participation) was recommendation number seven on the Lower Meramec Multi-Jurisdictional Floodplain Management Action Plan. This will be discussed at some point, whereas the city may then choose to participate,” Baker said.
The city adopted its current floodplain ordinance in 2014. The 14-page document’s central tenet is that in order for a structure to be erected in the floodplain, it must be elevated one foot above baseline flood elevation. The ordinance establishes the city engineer as the chief enforcement officer and the city board of adjustment as the body that deliberates proposed site variances.
The Corps project manager indicated the preliminary plan would become final sometime in the next couple of months.
“I hope the city will adopt it via an ordinance or resolution. Either way, it would not be binding but more like the city’s comprehensive plan — advisory and suggestive,” Baker said.
Baker noted that Alderman Casey Wong has made recommendations on making the bill more strict. Wong, who has signaled his willingness to take the lead in reforming the city’s flood-mitigation policies, said having the city join CRS “would be a major opportunity for the city to explore.”
“While the regulatory ‘floodway’ is highly restrictive, building in the flood fringe/floodplain is not. In Sunset Hills, there currently is no prohibition or limitation for the use of fill in the flood fringe. But as Karen McHugh of the state emergency management agency notes, some communities limit the use of fill in the flood fringe to protect storage capacity or require compensatory storage,” Wong said.
“I think a compensatory storage requirement is an idea that should be explored by the city. Time will tell if others agree,” Wong continued.
Mayor Pat Fribis has said she opposes the practice of filling.
The board likely will discuss the flood-mitigation issue prominently in the coming weeks and months.