Lutheran Senior Services is expanding volunteer opportunities for a companionship program that helps combat loneliness, reduce isolation and improve the quality of life for older adults.
Called “Senior Connections,” the program pairs trained volunteers with residents to build friendships that can help overcome the feelings of loneliness that many older adults develop after experiencing dramatic changes in their lives.
“Loneliness is an epidemic that older adults are especially susceptible to, and which can adversely impact one’s mental and physical health,” said Kristy Bull, director of development and community engagement for Lutheran Senior Services.
Through the Senior Connections program, seniors living in LSS Life Plan Communities and Affordable Housing communities can receive visits from volunteers and build mutually rewarding friendships. Senior Connections volunteers receive special training to help them become an even better companion.
“We are expanding our Senior Connections program because our staff cannot possibly provide the level of companionship that so many of our residents need,” Bull said.
To learn more about becoming a Senior Connections volunteer, visit https://www.lssliving.org/resources/build-meaningful-friendships-with-lss-senior-connections.