Many, if not most, of Sunset Hills’ aldermen seemed disinclined to support a proposed code of ethics for public officials submitted for first reading by City Attorney Robert Jones at the board’s Dec. 10 meeting.
There does appear, however, to be some support for a portion of the draft aimed at sanctioning officials for breaches of confidentiality, with an emphasis on assuring that executive session deliberations are not leaked to the public.
Alderman Casey Wong, an attorney, said the board is treading a “slippery slope” when it attempts to “regulate bad manners” and sets up a “tyranny of the majority” should the board serve as its own ethics panel. The draft ordinance also provides the option of empowering the city attorney, the city administrator or an outside counsel to settle matters of official ethics.
The suggestion that confidentiality of closed-door conferences has been breached is accompanied by nebulous references, though at least two aldermen — Steve Bersche and Nathan Lipe — have hinted they believe Alderman Dee Baebler has engaged in “leaking.”
Baebler has taken a defensive posture, suggesting the city adopt a policy requiring elected officials to submit to training on the Missouri Sunshine Law as offered by the Missouri Municipal League.
On her Facebook page, Baebler has posted: “Some elected officials are uncomfortable with the use of social media and are at work to quiet aldermen from speaking to developers.
“I think we can all agree that ethics should be a top priority for all elected officials, including those in Sunset Hills ... I do not, however, support a plan that allows non-experts and non-lawyers to determine what they think is ‘ethical’ in the interest of expedience or in an effort to silence the vocal minority on the board that speaks for the majority of Sunset Hills residents,” Baebler stated.
The bill includes “abusive conduct,” “personal charges,” “verbal attacks,” “interrupting a speaker” and other subjective behaviors as actions that could trigger an ethics hearing and lead to reprimand, censure and/or removal or exclusion from leadership positions.
Alderman Mark Colombo, who first suggested an ethics code is needed, supports the ordinance.
“Peer review oversight is something we don’t have at this time,” he said.
The proposal will likely come for a vote in January, and some officials have suggested the verbiage be trimmed to include only that which concerns confidentiality.