I have to offer a rebuttal of the letter criticizing Trump’s comments on the ISIS raid. My guess is that the reader has been “offended” since the day Trump was elected, and nothing he accomplishes will appease her. Just what do you want from this man? He’s hardly perfect. He’ll never be a polished, elegant speaker with his bombastic language, and I wish to hell he wouldn’t tweet. But he’s not a politician; he’s a business man who shoots from the hip.
He wants to do what’s best for our country, and by and large, has succeeded.
He does what he’s promised; calling out the corrupt Chinese government who brazenly continue to steal our intellectual property. Under his administration, the country enjoys a thriving economy and low unemployment. We’re withdrawing most of our troops from the Middle East (although I wish he wouldn’t have thrown the Kurds under the bus).
All of this in spite of fanatical resistance from the media and the majority of the Democratic party. Disrespecting congress? Our special forces eliminated the vile, ruthless leader of ISIS, whose brutality shocked even al-Qaeda, but that didn’t satisfy the Democrats. Their hatred for him supersedes their concern for national security, and you wonder why he didn’t divulge the raid?
Webster Groves