Police officers, corrections officers, mental health experts, parents, grandparents and students converged on Lindbergh High School on Sept. 19 for a series of community opioid meetings.
Called “Step Up and Crush Opioids” and sponsored by STL Crush and Step Up of St. Louis, adults and teens gathered in the new cafeteria to listen to Det. Melody Quinn with the St. Louis County Police Opioid Prevention Initiative. She gave a detailed, hour-long presentation on the county’s opioid prevention initiative.
Quinn said since 2014, the opioid crisis has hit area streets hard and cost many lives. While the U.S. represents 4.27% of the world’s population, Quinn said it uses the most prescription opioids; 99% of the world’s hydrocodone, 80% of the world’s oxycodone and 65% of the world’s hydromorphone.
“It has a lot to do with our culture because we want a quick fix,” Quinn said. “We want to be able to pop a pill and go on our way. We don’t want to have to worry about going to doctors’ appointments and therapy because it takes time. We want it now, and we want it quick and we want it to work.”
To drive home her point, she cited another grim statistic.
“Seventy-two-thousand Americans —that is an entire football stadium of people — gone in one year,” Quinn said, referring to the number of people who died in 2017 from drug overdoses. Slightly more than 46,000 of those deaths related to opioids.
In 2017, Missouri lost just over 900 people to overdose deaths and Quinn predicts last year’s total will exceed 1,000. In St. Louis County, there were 306 deaths. Seventy-four were just from fentanyl, 195 stemmed from a fentanyl mix and 88% of those who overdosed in the county had fentanyl as a contributing factor.
She did provide a bit of positive news. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) predicts drug overdose deaths to drop in 2018 for the first time in over a decade.
Aside from numbers, Quinn explained how opiates interact in the brain.
“All opiates work on the brain the same way,” Quinn said. “There are opium receptors in our brains, which would intuitively suggest that our bodies produce opium-like substances, which they do; they’re called endorphins.”
Quinn said by the late 1990s, fentanyl became the dominant opiate. She described in general how endorphins work. When we eat food, our brains release about 100 to 125 units of dopamine.
“Nicotine adds just a little bit more; cocaine, even better, about 250,” she said. “And then we have heroin. Heroin floods the brain with dopamine. It is probably the best feeling that anyone has ever felt and this is why they call it, ‘Chasing the Dragon.’”
Fentanyl and heroin are full opioid agonists, she said. Fentanyl is 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin; 100 times stronger than morphine. Heroin is not synthetic; it must be cultivated while Fentanyl could be made in one’s basement if one knew how, she added.
Most fentanyl comes from China while some originates in Mexico, however the Chinese fentanyl is up to 90% pure, versus a 10% Mexican purity rate, according to Quinn.
“A big at-risk factor is using alone,” Quinn said. “Someone who is having an overdose is not able to call out for help, they are not able to call 9-1-1, they are not even able to scream to you in the next room, ‘I’m dying!’ because their body has shut down. Their breathing is so slow they can get down to about four breaths a minute.”
After Quinn’s presentation, a panel of experts took their seats in the new lunchroom.
“In 2018, we saw a 5% decrease in deaths among white males in St. Louis City and County,” said Chad Sabora, a panelist and the executive director and co-founder of the Missouri Network.
Some people in the audience began to applaud, but Sabora wasn’t finished.
“At the same time, we saw a 50% increase in deaths among black males. Our drug policy is still failing minorities, as it has for the past 120 to 140 years,” Sabora said.
A Centerpointe Hospital representative asked Sabora what, in his opinion, is the reason the area is failing minorities.
“When people talk about prevention and mental health, people do not talk about the fact that poverty is mental health,” Sabora said. “They don’t talk about prevention eliminating poverty and providing basic health care to people who live in poverty, which we still don’t, which still drives a lot of the drug use and overdose deaths in the black community.”
Brandon Costerison, Missouri Hope Project Manager at the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, said there are many factors that contribute to the area’s racial disparities.
“In 2011 and 2012, black men and white men were dying at the same rate,” he said. “White women and black women were dying at the same rate. If we go back to 2005 and 2006, disparities existed, but they weren’t as pronounced. These disparities really jumped up in the past seven years.”
While Costerison agreed that poverty plays a major role, he also pointed out that some people are unwilling to engage with first responders.
“It’s not the fault of these communities, but if someone has an overdose, would black males in North County be as likely to call 9-1-1 as white males in West County?” Costerison asked. “Probably not as likely to because of perceived potential outcomes with law enforcement.”
Sabora estimates Missouri needs $60 million a year to fight these issues, after noting that his group and some of the others on the panel spent $18 million in grants in just three months. He also eschews the word “epidemic” to describe this crisis because epidemics do not last almost 50 years.
“More people die globally from alcohol than all other drugs combined,” he said. “Alcohol is still our number one killer, and it just happens to be legal, so no one bats too much of an eye.”