Drivers who use Route 141 near the Interstate 44 interchange for weekend travel may want to consider alternate routes over the next four weekends. MoDOT will close two lanes for work on the bridges over the Meramec River and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad.
Crews will be placing an overlay on the bridges to help protect the driving surface. Weather permitting, the current schedule is:
• July 26-29: Crews will close two northbound lanes on Route 141 near the Meramec River and BNSF railroad bridge at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26. During this time, there will also be one southbound lane closed at the BNSF railroad to make some barrier wall repairs. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 29.
• Aug. 2-5: Crews will close two northbound lanes on Route 141 near the Meramec River and BNSF railroad bridge at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. During this weekend, the flyover ramp from southbound Route 141 to eastbound I-44 will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, until 8 a.m. Aug. 4. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
• Aug. 9-12: Crews will close two southbound lanes on Route 141 near the Meramec River and BNSF railroad bridge 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
• Aug. 16-19: Crews will close two southbound lanes on Route 141 near the Meramec River and BNSF railroad bridge at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.