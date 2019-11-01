Jane Hungler, city clerk for Gerald, Missouri, plans to report to Fenton on Dec. 9 to become its new city clerk.
Fenton has been in need of a city clerk after the Aug. 8, 2019, resignation of former city clerk Morgan Kuepfert. Kuepfert was promoted to city clerk in September 2018, after working for the city in various capacities for eight years. She took over the city clerk role after the March 10, 2018, retirement of Fenton’s former and longtime city clerk/manager Diane Monteleone.
Until Hungler joins the city’s staff, Fenton’s city planner Amy Starck will continue to serve as acting city clerk.
Hungler, who became city clerk for Gerald on Jan. 2, 2014, said it’s hard to leave the Franklin County town after working there for nearly six years, especially given that it has no city administrator. But she said family health-related considerations prompted the need to look toward moving to St. Louis, and the timing was right with Fenton seeking a city clerk.
Hungler has been responsible for maintaining Gerald’s municipal records, including agendas, ordinances, resolutions, minutes and employee records. She’s also acted as the chief election official and notary public. She managed the majority of human resource functions in conjunction with the mayor, board of aldermen and department heads.
Hungler originally hails from the Pacific/St. Albans area.
In Other Fenton News:
• Members of the city’s park, beautification and recreation board are hoping to incorporate art classes for all ages at the city’s former library space at the Community Development building. Art classes would include acrylic pour, still life drawing and mandala creations.
• Fenton’s 2020 budget hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at city hall.
• Aldermen voted at an Oct. 24 board meeting to request the services of third-party compensation consultants, CBIZ, to analyze the city’s employee compensation package, specifically how the pay scale and benefits compare to surrounding municipalities.
• With the St. Louis County Police Department no longer sponsoring Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) programs, Fenton Police Sgt. Brandt Wathen said county police managers instead are opting for the St. Louis County Police Athletic League (PAL) program in 2020 for building positive relationships between community members and law enforcement officers.
• Board members are considering a controversial request from members of the park, beautification and recreation board to implement a RiverChase Recreation Center discount policy for military veterans and personnel of fire, police and EMS staffs. The proposal is to extend current senior discounts — a $4 day rate, a value card of $40 for 12 visits, and a 20% membership discount — to the additional subset of potential users.
Speaking in favor of the request, Board Member Paul Seemayer said it is beneficial to attract professionals with those skills sets to public locations for overall safety and health reasons.
Board Member Susan Jokerst said other similar community leaders should qualify under that new application, such as nurses, doctors and social workers.
Board members agreed to return the topic to the committee members for further discussions and considerations.