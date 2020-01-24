In Delaware, it’s illegal to shave cats and sell their fur. In Alaska, it’s illegal to get a moose drunk. In Colorado, putting a couch in a bonfire is illegal. In Idaho, cannibalism is strictly forbidden.
The late Rep. Francis “Bud” Barnes, R-Kirkwood, once gifted me a book on strange proposals and laws in states all across America. I wish Bud was still around today to see the antics of state Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove.
Moon beheaded a chicken in 2017 for a Facebook post to show his support for anti-abortion laws. More recently, he proposed that we not allow the refurbished 10-foot statue of the Roman God Ceres to be placed back on top of the Capitol Dome in Jefferson City.
Moon wrote Gov. Mike Parson to say he feels Ceres, god of grain, is a pagan deity – an affront to all Christians. After reading about this “false god” in our midst, I took off for a shopping trip at Schnucks. Once there, I was shocked to find so many pagan gods represented at the “friendliest store in town.”
One guy was getting out of his Saturn in the store parking lot. He was wearing Nikes. His shoes are named for the Greek god of victory. His car is named for the Roman god of harvest. I followed this pagan into the store. He headed for the candy aisle. That’s where he grabbed Mars bars named for the Roman god of war – Milky Ways! Kit Kats! Snickers!
Speaking of snickers, Missouri newspapers have had a field day with Moon, whose name is traced to the Goddess Luna. State newspapers say Moon must stop being so loony, or stop being so hypocritical using his pagan lunar name.
Before making too much fun of Ash Grove’s Moon and out-state politicians, I am reminded of Bud’s wise counsel: “Make fun of the boys from the sticks all you want, but they’ll get the best of us city slickers every time.”
Barnes has proven correct so often. In Missouri. the tail wags the dog. The small-town Ash Groves call the shots for the metro areas. This explains why property taxes for schools stay so high in this region and so low in rural areas.
Many of our local public schools are lucky to get 5 or 10% of their funding from the state. They must rely on property taxes. Out-state schools get 20, 30 or 40% of their funding from the state. Take that in the pocket, city slickers!
Most voters in our metro region support reproductive rights, sensible gun laws, a decent minimum wage. But Mr. Moon, Missouri battler against pagan gods, has much more to say about these issues than a legislator from St. Louis, Webster Groves or Crestwood.
We now have a governor from Bolivar where major employers are R-1 Schools and the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Yet, Gov. Parson seems to have the final say about our metro social and economic policies.
It boggles the mind how the tail wags the dog in this state. The city slickers just don’t seem to have the smarts – they may as well keep baying at the Moon.