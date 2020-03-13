The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen voted 5-2 on March 10 to adopt a state provision that will allow the city to declare a property “blighted” and extend tax abatements to redevelop such properties.
Mayor Pat Fribis and a clear majority of the aldermen view codifying Missouri Chapter 353 as a procedural matter that will help the city assist mostly commercial property owners. But Alderman Dee Baebler said the ordinance equates to “corporate welfare.” She and Alderman Ann McMunn cast the no votes.
The ordinance applies citywide, but was advanced by attorneys representing H.R. Sheevam, a hotelier who is building a Comfort Inn over the footprint of his Days Inn on South Lindbergh Boulevard. Sheevam is not seeking tax incentives for the Comfort Inn, but wants some form of “tax stabilization” to allow him to complete redevelopment of his five-acre site.
That redevelopment would include construction of an additional Hilton-brand hotel and a two-story parking structure that would serve the hotels and Helen Fitzgerald’s Pub. Sheevam’s consultants have said the redevelopment won’t be completed without the tax incentives. The “tax stabilization” could include creation of a community development district.
Alderman McMunn wanted to amend the ordinance to make it specific to the hotel site, but her motion failed to gain a second. Alderman Kurt Krueger said an ordinance with general application “allows us to actually have a better handle.” City Attorney Robert Jones has said having the ordinance on the city’s books is “innocuous.”
When the ordinance was introduced in February, several citizens spoke against it, but there were no public comments on the subject at Tuesday’s meeting.
City Approves Maintenance For Bander Property
The board, which now refers to the former golf course donated in 2018 by Stephen Bander as “the Bander property” rather than Bander Park, followed an update by Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Brown with a commitment to more aggressively maintain grass and brush at the site.
City Administrator Eric Sterman said up to now the city has allocated $10,000 for removal of debris from the central creek channel on the property. At its meeting Tuesday, the board directed Brown to have 10 feet along each side of West Watson Road leading into the property mowed and to divert some of the time and funding spent annually on clearing brush at the Nancy Eschbach Memorial River Trail to similar operations at the Bander site.
Brown also presented the park board’s recently completed proposal for how the Bander property should be developed.
Backed by a $250,000 budget, the future park would include an 18-hole disc golf course, the existing golf driving range, trails, reconfiguration of the creek and lakes for improved water retention and fishing. The board did not vote on the park plan at the March 10 meeting.
The board’s next regularly scheduled Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen meeting will be on Tuesday, April 28.