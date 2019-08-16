Fenton staffers and aldermen plan to revisit components of the city’s Park Master Plan, which officials believe has not been updated since 2001.
At an Aug. 8 board of aldermen meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Tye Lydon asked for approval to solicit bids for strategic planning for the city’s park system. He cited $75,000 in the city’s budget for such a plan; however, he said he believed that type of plan would cost anywhere from $40,000 to $100,000.
Aldermen of the “City of Parks” elected to instead request additional internal research be gathered and reviewed first.
“We have a lot of work to do beforehand, because we need to identify what the purpose of the plan is,” said Board Member Joe Maurath. “At the end of the park master planning in 2001, nothing came of it. Before we spend a lot of money, we should determine what we’re looking for.”
Board Member Chris Clauss agreed that firm preferences and priorities should be pinpointed before embarking upon a master plan.
“I think we can use some of the things from the existing master plan and work from that, particularly regarding what’s still relevant,” she said.
Clauss referenced city-owned Fabick Nature Reserve property, indicating she believed that land parcel should be among the first addressed. City representatives have yet to make decisions about its future public amenities and applications.
Due to the overall need to rank a variety of park projects, plans from a July 11 board meeting were tabled regarding a potential All Abilities playground. Such playgrounds provide inclusive play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities, including wheelchair users. The playground, positioned as a Fenton-based regional attraction, had an estimated price tag of $715,000.
City Clerk Sought, New City Planner Identified
Fenton officials are seeking candidates for a new city clerk, following the Aug. 8 resignation of current city clerk Morgan Kuepfert. Kuepfert was promoted to city clerk in September 2018, after working for the city in various capacities for eight years, including serving as deputy clerk for two years prior to her last promotion.
Job responsibilities of the city clerk revolve around maintaining the city’s official municipal records, including agendas, ordinances, resolutions, minutes and employee records. Fenton’s clerk also serves as chief election official, notary public, records’ custodian and respondent to Sunshine Law requests. The position also manages the staff’s human resource functions in conjunction with the mayor, aldermen, city administrator and department heads.
The position has a starting salary of $61,223, and requires certain certifications. Deadline for candidates’ submissions is Sept. 9 by 4:30 p.m.
Regarding additional staff updates, Amy Starck was just promoted to Fenton’s city planner, a position that was resurrected after being vacant since 2012. Starck previously served as the city’s permit coordinator.
Divine Doggy Dunk
Fenton’s 7th annual Doggy Dunk will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the RiverChase Recreational Center outdoor pool, after the last evening the pool is open to two-legged swimmers on Sept. 2.
Up to 15 percent of the event’s proceeds will go to Needy Paws Rescue, a 100% foster-based nonprofit for saving and placing dogs in adoptive homes, in exchange for their assistance in promoting and managing the evening.
This is a rain-or-shine gathering, unless lightning cancels the event. Proof of updated vaccinations are required. Fees to attend are $10 per dog and handler; $7 each for additional dogs; and $3 for each additional person.
Energy Savings Audit Results Presented
Over the past month, Fenton-based Trane consulting services conducted an energy savings audit to secure energy conservation and facility improvements with Fenton’s buildings, such as City Hall, the Community Development building, Public Works building and the streetlights along Gravois Bluffs. Energy conservation measures included items such as heating and cooling systems, hot water systems, thermostats, windows, walls, roofs and door seals.
If approved, the initiative may reflect spending $2.54 million within the city’s budget to save $1.65 million over the coming 15 years, with some of the targeted items already budgeted for system replacements.
Trane representatives said October would be the perfect weather season to conduct the system upgrades.