Crestwood city staffers are applying for a $229,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to fund a portion of a pedestrian/bicycle bridge to connect Whitecliff Park to Sheryl Ann Drive.
Cassie Harashe, Crestwood city planner, said the city would contribute another $57,500 in an 80/20 match for a project total of $286,500.
Crestwood City Center
Doug Smith, a Concord Village resident who formerly lived in Crestwood for decades, attended the Feb. 11 Crestwood Board of Aldermen meeting to relay his concern about lack of progress at the previous 47-acre Crestwood Plaza mall site.
“Do they have anybody signed up? What is really going on?” he asked.
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie said city officials had spoken on Feb. 11 to Walpert Properties Inc., the retail redevelopers for the Crestwood City Center project, who were on their way out-of-town to meet with hedge fund operators and financial lenders.
“They (Walpert) are still hoping to be full bore with starting construction this summer,” Mabie said.
Finalizing financial partnerships is occurring before Walpert’s proposed site plans are reviewed by city personnel and planning and zoning commissioners.
Community Center Wall
Crestwood Recreation Manager Eilien Ramirez informed aldermen on Jan. 27 that the movable wall in rooms 106 and 107 at the community center needed to be replaced. She said a new movable wall would cost $35,000.
She added, however, that staffers didn’t believe a movable wall was necessary, because the existing wall was originally set up so it could be opened or closed for rentals or classes. She said the movable wall was not being used for that purpose very frequently, and eventually would have to be replaced again.
Ramirez instead suggested a permanent, glass wall be put in place for $23,729.81 by vendor Krueger International, Inc.
Data Sought for Repeat Violators
Alderwoman Mimi Duncan at the Feb. 11 board meeting recommended that board members continue their discussion started Jan. 28 about code enforcements for repeat offenders. However, she requested analytics to evaluate.
Duncan asked for a breakdown of residential versus business-related violations. She specifically wanted to know the number of households with more than six documented offenses in 2019.
“I hate to base a decision about new legislation in the absence of information,” Duncan stated.
City Administrator Kris Simpson said those details could be gathered. He also said he planned to discuss legalities with the city’s attorney team and again discuss the overall matter perhaps during a March board meeting.
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie said he also would like to see any records of the number of contacts made to residents without issuing tickets.