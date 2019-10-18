Two new officers have entered the ranks of the Crestwood Police Department.
Officers Rose Stahlman and Nicholas Basinger took oaths to join the Crestwood Police Department at the city’s Oct. 8 board of alderman meeting.
Having moved from Long Island, New York, this is Stahlman’s first police department assignment. Her degree is in law enforcement, and she will be on road patrol.
Basinger is a Missouri native from Bonne Terre, and this is his eighth year as a police officer. His background is in criminal justice, and he will also be on Crestwood’s road patrol.
In Other News:
• Fenton resident Joelma Alves Dionizio was appointed to the city of Crestwood’s Beautification Committee. She’s volunteered with the Sappington House, Crestwood Animal Shelter, Bethesda Health Group and Saint Louis Library-Oak Bend Branch.
“I hope to add strength to the committee, and to educate and motivate the neighborhood on how important it is not only for the beautification, but also to increase the pollinators population,” she said.
• At the recommendation of Crestwood Fire Chief Lou Hecht, Crestwood aldermen agreed on Oct. 8 to continue pursuing contractual arrangements with Central County 911 Emergency for dispatch services.
Earlier this year, Crestwood board members also considered a proposal from Kirkwood Fire Dispatch, which also provides 911 services for Des Peres.
After a lengthy discussion at the October board meeting, aldermen ultimately said they needed to keep residents’ safety the priority and that they couldn’t overlook the superior technology, equipment and dedicated services supplied by Central County crews.
Board members vowed to readdress the contractual issue by asking Hecht to work with a coalition of other regional fire chiefs to encourage a collective change in Central County’s services agreement.