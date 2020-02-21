Overall compensation for Fenton employees ranks high among cities in south and west St. Louis County.
Fenton City Clerk Jane Hungler completed a study comparing the city’s benefit package and salary levels for city employees to those of comparable cities. The cities included Arnold, Ballwin, Clayton, Crestwood, Des Peres, Ellisville, Kirkwood, Ladue, Sunset Hills and Webster Groves.
“I was quite pleased with our benefit package comparisons — we are better than almost any city. That was a pleasant surprise,” said Fenton Alderman Andrew Sobey Jr.
As of February 2019, Fenton officials started paying 100 percent of the city’s employees’ health insurance. Hungler said the cities of Arnold and Webster Groves also cover 100 percent of their employees’ health insurance. She reported that Des Peres and Sunset Hills pay 90 percent.
Fenton pays for 75 percent of health insurance costs for dependents of city employees. Hungler discovered that same 75 percent financial coverage for dependents in Arnold, Des Peres and Sunset Hills.
Conversely, Ellisville covers 85 percent of both the employees’ and their dependents’ health insurance costs. In the other cities that shared their figures with Hungler, there were different combinations of employee contribution rates to insurance coverage.
Hungler also compared benefits in other categories such as flex spending, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, long-term disability insurance, short-term disability, accidental death and disability, Missouri LAGERS pension, retirement, PTO/vacation, personal days, sick leave, paternal leave, holidays and education reimbursement.
Fenton City Administrator Nikki Finkbiner pointed out that some cities, such as Kirkwood, do not offer LAGERS, which is “one of the best retirement plans that exist.”
Finkbiner said $1.50 per hour higher wage difference easily can be taken back out of one’s paycheck with what an employee would have to pay in, if required by the certain plans. She said municipal employees concerned about comparisons should look at what deductibles would be in some other cities when they are looking at overall compensation packages.
Alderman Richard Patton said board members and city managers should make sure the overall benefits the city is offering are valued by the employees, such as LAGERS and recreation center fees being waived.
Matthew Budd, Fenton public works director, agreed with Patton in that not all city personnel have spouses or dependents, thereby not yet receiving the full benefits of the city’s generous package.
Salaries
In December 2017 aldermen authorized a wage increase for 39 employees to take them to the 50th percentile of market comparison points for compensation. The salary boost came after annual wages of Fenton staffers were compared to competitive marketplace ranges by CBIZ, a compensation consulting and employee benefits company.
CBIZ consultants considered 21 “peer” St. Louis County municipalities including Crestwood, Sunset Hills, Eureka, Kirkwood and Webster Groves.
Before the bump in salaries for Fenton employees, it had been seven years of no raises or limited raises for them when Chrysler closed two Fenton assembly plants during 2008 and 2009, leaving city officials with a $89.6 million tax-related deﬁcit.
Hungler’s comparison study indicated many of Fenton’s salaried positions rank in mid- to upper-levels. For example, for the position of public works foreman Fenton’s maximum annual salary is $72,700, while the other cities pay the following: Crestwood ($63,480), Des Peres ($66,040), Kirkwood ($80,868), Sunset Hills ($64,062) and Webster Groves ($70,840).
Board Member Chris Clauss said she was happy with Fenton’s current overall compensation. “We may need to consider some adjustments, but not to base salaries. We can go ahead with the salary matrix we’ve been discussing,” she said.