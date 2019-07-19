At the Fenton Board of Aldermen meeting on July 11, parks and recreation staffers recommended adopting a fox costumed mascot.
The proposed mascot would be incorporated into birthday parties, celebrations and city special events. Jackie Reinsmith, Fenton parks and recreation administrative assistant, said the costume for the city’s former mascot, Chipper the Chipmunk, was aged and ruined by mice.
Reinsmith said the plan would be to host a public naming of the new mascot, chosen by a drawing. The charge to request the mascot for private events is to be determined.
Aldermen are expected to vote about the mascot at the July 25 board meeting.
Meridian Waste Contract To End
Fenton aldermen voted on July 11 to terminate the city’s waste hauling and recycling contract with vendor Meridian Waste Services, as of Aug. 31. In May, board members authorized transferring the city’s contract for waste and recycling hauling to Waste Connections of Missouri, Inc.
Effective Sept. 1, Fenton residents will return to single-stream recycling, with collection days remaining the same. Residents will keep their current collection bins because they are city-owned containers.
City Livestream Coming?
Fenton aldermen authorized staff to research avenues and costs for livestreaming future board meetings.
Honeysuckle Haul-Off
Fenton board members authorized staff to research and develop a plan to remove invasive honeysuckle on city properties, particularly in parks. Alderman Richard Patton said honeysuckle changed natural wooded areas, and that some residents over the past few years indicated they’d help supply manpower to assist with its removal.
The recommendation was to contact Missouri Department of Conservation experts regarding a multiyear process to combat the plant.
All Abilities Playground
Tye Lydon, Fenton parks and recreation director, wants to pursue a St. Louis County Municipal Parks grant to erect an All Abilities playground with a potential price tag of $715,000. Such playgrounds provide inclusive play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities, including wheelchair users.
However, current discussions are about the appropriate location of such a playground, which would be expected to be a regional attraction due to its unique nature. It needs to be a large enough area, out of the flood zone, and with ample parking and restrooms.
The city’s budget had $400,000 earmarked for this type of project, and the grant would be for $315,000.
Fenton City Park or RiverChase Recreational Center are desired locations for the playground; however, both likely would require spending a portion of the targeted money on location infrastructure costs rather than solely on the playground equipment.
Fenton aldermen advised parks personnel to do more research before submitting the grant request.
Don’t Speed Near Uthoff
After a lengthy debate at the July 11 board meeting, including opposing comments from attending residents, Fenton aldermen voted to not place permanent, flashing speed radar signs in front of residents’ houses who don’t want such signs. The city had purchased two radar signs for $17,000, but met with disgruntled residents when crews planned to erect them in city’s right-of-way inside the Uthoff Valley area.
This matter pit neighbors against neighbors for the past two years regarding whether there’s really a speeding problem. Then there’s the matter of precisely where to put radar control signs.
Gene Streb said radar placement is crucial so drivers can see where they’re picking up speed over the limit, not where they’re approaching stop signs and already slowing.
“School zones should be the highest priority when it comes to speeding. So far, we’ve had lack of action from the city, laden with excuses. Speed humps and radar signs are the answers. Put in a hump and there would be no need for signs,” said Streb. “We need elected officials to take this football and get it over the goal line. It comes down to doing what’s right for the school zone and the community. We’re begging you (board members) to put some type of action in place.”
Streb said the city’s new precinct captain personally spent time analyzing the situation, and also determined a speeding issue existed.
Tom Torretta claimed his property was the only one targeted for a permanent radar-related structure.
“We don’t want signs in front of our property, driving down the home value. We’re not against signs. But if there’s going to be one put there, we want some kind of compensation,” he said.
“There’s never been a speed-related accident on Uthoff. We’re dealing with a lot of what ifs,” he added.
Alderwoman Susan Jokerst said speeding issues near Uthoff Valley Elementary School have been a problem for 20 years, and that it’s time for “zero tolerance” when issuing speeding tickets.
St. Louis County Fenton Precinct Sgt. Howard Marshall said most speeding offenders were found to be residents living in the area, and that police have been trying to educate about the issue and the double fines that come within school zones.
Board members directed staff to research purchasing mobile, speed stealth devices to gather current data and to investigate potential locations for speed humps.
Ward 3 Seat Still Vacant
For the eighth time since April 25, Mayor Bob Brasses recommended Robin Huels to fill the vacant Ward 3 board role, but the appointee again was not ratified by the majority of the seven voting board members at their July 11 meeting.