A multiyear effort to update sign codes in Crestwood continued to prompt proposed changes to more than 20 specific sign types.
On Jan. 14, Crestwood City Planner Cassie Harashe told aldermen that suggested limitations on wall signs were removed for single tenant buildings, however, the current plan is to retain square footage requirements.
Wall signs, according to city code, are those affixed to the front, side or rear wall of any building and parallel to the face of the wall. Proposed changes called into question how to handle existing building-mounted wall signs for large retailers, which could be considered out of compliance in the future.
“If there is more than two feet of space between signs on a building, they count as separate signs. The maximum permitted sign area on any one building occupied by a single user would not exceed 250 square feet,” Harashe said.
On Nov. 26, Crestwood board of aldermen held a public hearing for revised sign codes, but they took no action. On Dec. 10, board members continued the discussions about recommended sign code updates and directed staffers to investigate several additional code factors. They discussed further changes again at their Jan. 14 board meeting.
Proposed changes for electronic message center signs also were modified to allow for churches and schools. Harashe said a clause was added to exempt ancillary signs under 20 square feet from the city’s conditional use permit process. Homeowners still cannot have this type of sign, she added.
Regarding residential subdivision signs, Harashe said language was added for light standard signs. Ground signs and light standard signs now would be permitted for residential subdivision signs.
Also clarified was proposed code language regarding portable, sandwich board signs.
Crestwood board members still will have to conduct a final vote on overall sign code changes. They have been working toward establishing the only signs needing full city board approval would be those requiring conditional use permits.
New Home Remodeling Store
Home Xpressions, a flooring, kitchen and bath remodeling company based in Glendale, Arizona, reportedly is moving through the permit process to become a new occupant of the former Office Max building at 9901 Watson Road in Crestwood.
St. Louis County permits still have to be secured before a store opening.