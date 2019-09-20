Fenton City Administrator Nikki Finkbinker said on Sept. 12 that she has contacted Missouri Department of Conservation officials to determine if an accurate, local deer estimate tally could be made.
She said she was told the only time conservation representatives could sample would be late this year, which would likely miss the deer hunting season.
Finkbinker said she also contacted the group White Buffalo Inc., which had a similar response about sampling after honeysuckle plants die. She said they provided an estimate of $3,000 to $5,000 for them to perform the sampling, or $1,000 to train city representatives to do the sampling themselves.
Board members voted to continue discussing the topic.
Alderwoman Chris Clauss asked that city staffers post everywhere possible an update about proposed deer hunting, because residents told her someone came to their homes wanting to hunt deer on their properties. Finkbinker said city staffers received multiple phone calls from residents who indicated they had received the same type of uninvited solicitations.