The Sunset Hills Board of Alderman on Dec. 10 — by a 5-3 vote — agreed to establish areas within the city limits where medical marijuana may be sold or produced in line with state law.
The ordinance adds medical marijuana dispensaries to the list of special uses within the C-1 (commercial) district and cultivation, testing and infusion of cannabis products to uses within the PD-LI (planned development-light industrial) district. The law passed by voters in 2018 does not allow a city to ban medical cannabis outlets.
Under the ordinance, the number of medical cannabis dispensaries in Sunset Hills is limited to three. There must be a 500-foot distance between a dispensary and a church, school or daycare center, and there are more than 20 other specific stipulations, mostly concerned with security.
Alderman Casey Wong wanted to amend the ordinance to increase the allowed distance between dispensaries to 1,000 feet, which would have required the alderman who made the motion to withdraw it.
When Alderman Mark Colombo said he would not withdraw his motion, Wong retorted: “It’s also not going to affect your ward.”
Colombo, aldermen Ann McMunn, Kurt Krueger, Steve Bersche and Thompson Price voted for the ordinance. Wong and aldermen Nathan Lipe and Dee Baebler voted no.
Former alderman Frank Hardy raised an issue that seemed to puzzle the board. So far, five applications for cannabis dispensary licenses within Sunset Hills’ have been submitted to the state. The separate applications list 10206 Watson Road, 10425 Watson Road, 10709 Watson Road, 3828 S. Lindbergh Blvd. and 3739 S. Lindbergh Blvd. as proposed locations.
Hardy said he spoke to business owners whose locations correspond to those addresses, including Treppler Automotive and Holiday Inn Hotels, and none of them had submitted medical cannabis applications.
“That sounds really strange, and really illegal,” Hardy said.
City Attorney Robert Jones said the new law only requires that an address be provided with cannabis applications, and that the actual address can be amended if and when the permits are approved.
Alderman Wong said it is inevitable that three medical cannabis applications within Sunset Hills will be approved. “We are going to get three dispensaries here, no problem.”
City Attorney Jones, however, does not share Wong’s assessment. The law allows up to 24 medical cannabis facilities in each of Missouri’s eight congressional district. “It’s not likely more than two licenses, if any, would be awarded in Sunset Hills by the state.”