To assist with potential renovation of the Crestwood Aquatic Center, city staffers are applying for a $411,534 grant from the Municipal Park Grant Commission of St. Louis County.
Eilien Ramirez, Crestwood recreational manager, said the city’s in-kind amount for the renovation would be $45,300.
During the summer of 2018, Ramirez said the Aquatic Center experienced a substantial leak in the kiddie pool, which required the deck to be torn apart and a giant hole appeared while in operation. She said Midwest Pool Management specialists helped her to assess the entire center for other maintenance issues, and that she put a five-year plan in place.
Some of the identified replacements include: six end-of-lifespan facility pumps; AFM glass media; chemical and alkalinity controllers; gutters around the competition pool; federally mandated replacements; kiddie slide with new bucket feature; sound system; lap lanes; locker room benches; and kiddie pool mats.
New P&Z Representatives
Crestwood’s Planning, Zoning, and Architectural Review Commission gained two new members as of Aug. 27: Todd Bundren and Jordan Wilkinson.
Bundren previously was an architect at the Lawrence Group for 15 years. He’s currently an associate principal at the firm. He recently provided pro bono architectural services and construction assistance for the new outdoor stage at Whitecliff community center.
Wilkinson is a landscape architect with DG2 Design in Eureka. He previously worked as a waterfront designer for three years in New York. He said his landscape architectural focus is in native landscapes, sustainable site planning, urban design, corporate campus renovations and community parks.