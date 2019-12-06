crestwood1.jpg

Three-month-old Emma Paffrath makes her first visit with Santa at the Christmas in Crestwood event held Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary on Sappington Road. The event included a car show and fireworks.

crestwood2.jpg

Christmas in Crestwood attendees were treated to the sounds of Christmas carols sung by Brownie Troop 579 from Crestwood Elementary School. At top is Grace Wilhelm; middle row are Gabriella Floro and Audrey Butz; and in the front row are Cali De Rousse and Kelly Lavin

crestwood3.jpg

Bradley Ayn Nehls, age 6, of Crestwood, plays reindeer games at a booth sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Crestwood.

crestwood4.jpg

Elves Kathy LaBarge and son Hunter, a sophomore at St. John Vianney High School, get ready for visitors.

