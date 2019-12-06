Three-month-old Emma Paffrath makes her first visit with Santa at the Christmas in Crestwood event held Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary on Sappington Road. The event included a car show and fireworks.
Christmas in Crestwood attendees were treated to the sounds of Christmas carols sung by Brownie Troop 579 from Crestwood Elementary School. At top is Grace Wilhelm; middle row are Gabriella Floro and Audrey Butz; and in the front row are Cali De Rousse and Kelly Lavin
Bradley Ayn Nehls, age 6, of Crestwood, plays reindeer games at a booth sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Crestwood.
Elves Kathy LaBarge and son Hunter, a sophomore at St. John Vianney High School, get ready for visitors.