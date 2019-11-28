crestwood2.jpg

Christmas in Crestwood is once again lighting up the city with color and cheer for the holidays while offering residents an opportunity to visit local businesses.

Holiday Decorating Contest, Dec. 1-25

“Christmas in Crestwood” kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 30, with the arrival of Santa, a car cruise, evening fireworks and other holiday-related activities. This year’s event is at a new location, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1420 Sappington Road. Christmas in Crestwood also includes a holiday decorating contest from Dec. 1-25. Shoppers are invited to visit participating businesses and rate their holiday decorations on a mobile device. Above, Jason Gallahue of Fairway Automotive in Crestwood hangs a bow on an award-winning tire tree entry from several years ago.

Visit participating businesses and rate their holiday decorations using your mobile device. Ratings will determine which business wins the People’s Choice Award. Rating enters participants into a drawing for a Taste of Crestwood gift card package.

Twelve Days of Christmas in Crestwood Scavenger Hunt, Dec. 1-25

One clue is released each of the first 12 days of December. Clues will be posted on the Christmas in Crestwood Facebook page. Grand prize includes over $3,000 in gifts and services from over 40 Crestwood businesses.

Christmas in Crestwood Kickoff, Nov. 30

Santa will arrive on a firetruck at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at a new location this year: St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1420 Sappington Road. The first 200 kids to greet Santa receive a goody bag. Festivities include family fun activities, food trucks and a bounce house. Join Santa for photos from 1-3 p.m. Prepaid photo packages required through Venmo — $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Car Show And Fireworks

The Classic Santa Car Cruise, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Santa will cruise through Crestwood. Don’t forget to look for the “Santa Stops Here” signs along the route. Check out Santa’s route at www.cityofcrestwood.com.

A fireworks display begins at 6 p.m., provided by Brilliant Skies Fireworks held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Overflow parking will be available at City Hall.

Toys for School Kids encourages visitors to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate. First Baptist Church of Crestwood Food Pantry and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Food Pantry will be accepting non-perishable food item donations.

