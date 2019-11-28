Christmas in Crestwood is once again lighting up the city with color and cheer for the holidays while offering residents an opportunity to visit local businesses.
Holiday Decorating Contest, Dec. 1-25
Visit participating businesses and rate their holiday decorations using your mobile device. Ratings will determine which business wins the People’s Choice Award. Rating enters participants into a drawing for a Taste of Crestwood gift card package.
Twelve Days of Christmas in Crestwood Scavenger Hunt, Dec. 1-25
One clue is released each of the first 12 days of December. Clues will be posted on the Christmas in Crestwood Facebook page. Grand prize includes over $3,000 in gifts and services from over 40 Crestwood businesses.
Christmas in Crestwood Kickoff, Nov. 30
Santa will arrive on a firetruck at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at a new location this year: St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1420 Sappington Road. The first 200 kids to greet Santa receive a goody bag. Festivities include family fun activities, food trucks and a bounce house. Join Santa for photos from 1-3 p.m. Prepaid photo packages required through Venmo — $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Car Show And Fireworks
The Classic Santa Car Cruise, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Santa will cruise through Crestwood. Don’t forget to look for the “Santa Stops Here” signs along the route. Check out Santa’s route at www.cityofcrestwood.com.
A fireworks display begins at 6 p.m., provided by Brilliant Skies Fireworks held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Overflow parking will be available at City Hall.
Toys for School Kids encourages visitors to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate. First Baptist Church of Crestwood Food Pantry and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Food Pantry will be accepting non-perishable food item donations.