Christmas In Crestwood will kick off early this year with “Twelve Days of Christmas” in July, plus new events during the holiday season.
Sue Bremehr, representing Christmas In Crestwood volunteers, recently presented a summary to Crestwood aldermen regarding results of the sixth annual Christmas In Crestwood events from 2019.
Bremehr thanked countless community members, organizations, schools and more than 100 businesses that helped Christmas In Crestwood update residents about the necessary venue switch from Crestwood Government Center due to renovation construction.
The newest part of last year’s event was a scavenger hunt that boasted a grand prize of $3,000 worth of gifts, which a pair of newlyweds won.
Christmas In Crestwood Radio received song suggestions by 36 businesses or city officials, and was heard by listeners in 23 states and 11 other countries.
Bremehr also announced new elements Christmas In Crestwood volunteers have planned for 2020.
The first event is slated for July 25. Called “Twelve Days,” this business festival will include specials from local businesses through Aug. 5, with the theme of “Shop Crestwood — See How Bright We All Shine.”
This year’s true holiday kickoff will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary church, 1420 Sappington Road.
Bremehr said the Classic Santa Car Cruise will be scheduled before the Santa event, rather than after, in a condensed period between 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A children’s essay contest will be hosted as well with the theme: “What I Love About My City.”
She said the holiday tree decorating contest will be dropped this year, however, volunteers are seeking more ways to encourage businesses to decorate for the holidays and be involved. Banners will be hung around town encouraging people to shop, dine, experience and invest in Crestwood.
Anyone interested in volunteering or becoming a Christmas In Crestwood sponsor can email christmasincrestwood@gmail.com.