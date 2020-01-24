On Friday, Jan. 24, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect 37-year-old homeless man Quentin Jackson in the stabbing death of an Affton man.
Forty-one-year-old Justin Leeman was found dead on his porch in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue on Jan. 13. The cause of death was a stab wound to the neck.
Jackson, who was living with the victim, admitted that he got into an altercation with Leeman over money and stabbed him in the neck. Jackson also stole Leeman's car after the incident.
DNA evidence found on the knife was a match to Jackson, and blood was found on his clothing and in the stolen car.
Jackson was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of stealing a motor vehicle. He is being held on $250,000 “cash only” bond.