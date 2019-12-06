On Friday, Dec. 6, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on 68-year-old James Leach of St. Louis for four counts of Robbery First Degree, three counts of Armed Criminal Action and one count of Attempted Robbery First Degree.
On Nov. 26, Leach entered an American Cleaners at 2211 Lemay Ferry Road and displayed a knife at store clerks, demanding cash. Leach repeated the action on Nov. 28 at a Phillips 66 at 2965 Telegraph Road, and Dec. 1 at a Cricket Wireless at 83 Grasso Plaza. In all occasions, employees provided Leach with all available cash.
On Dec. 5, Leach entered Dierbergs Market at 2516 Lemay Ferry Road and threatened to shoot the cashier if she did not give him cash, but left before receiving the cash. Also on Dec. 5, Leach entered Metro PCS at 940 Lemay Ferry Road and implied he had a weapon and demanded cash, which he received.
Leach was recorded on video surveillance in several of the businesses. Charges were also issued for Kelly Lenz, 31, of Cuba, Missouri, who was also witnessed on video surveillance driving Leach from the American Cleaners. She also admitted to being the driver from the Dierbergs and Metro PCS incidents. Lenz was charged with two counts of Robbery First Degree, one count of Armed Criminal Action and one count of Attempted Robbery First Degree.
Leach and Lenz are each being held on $125,000 “cash only” bond. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.