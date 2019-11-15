We are fortunate to have exceptional college-preparatory schools for women in this area, including Ursuline, Nerinx, Cor Jesu, St. Joseph’s, and more.
All of these schools have mission statements and core value expectations that are a breath of fresh air in the age of Miley, Lindsay and the Kardashians.
A Cor Jesu graduate is “... a woman who has self-understanding and the desire to be a lifelong learner and possesses the tools to be a critical thinker, sensitive to intellectual, cultural and global experiences with the ability to communicate effectively...
“... a woman who is mentally, physically and spiritually healthy, who knows where to go in order to maintain these.”
One such woman is Laura Cooper, a Cor Jesu graduate of 1992, whose photo appeared in late October on the front pages of daily newspapers across the country, including right here with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Cooper is certainly open to lifelong learning, global experiences and knows how to communicate effectively.
She is a career member of the U.S. Senior Executive Service. She has responsibility for U.S. policy concerning Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia and the Western Balkans, as well as policy matters on conventional arms control.
She has been a vocal advocate for U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of what she terms the “threat from Russia.” She told an audience during a 2018 visit there that “going forward, the U.S. intends to continue providing security assistance support to Ukraine across all domains, including maritime, by providing equipment to support its most critical operational needs.”
Cooper made the U.S. newspapers in October when she came to Congress to testify about the military aid that President Trump ordered withheld from Ukraine in what some call the “quid pro quo scandal” and others call extortion.
The 1992 Cor Jesu graduate appeared despite an effort by the Administration to block her cooperation. Her testimony also was held up for five hours after dozens with the House GOP stormed the secure facility inside the Capitol where investigators were set to depose her.
In a time of know-nothing populism, the fancy degrees that Cooper has earned from Northwestern, Georgetown, and the National Defense University, are probably readily dismissed. Cooper might even be labeled as an “elitist” and a suspect member of the “Deep State.”
But we have to ask the new populists, who would you rather have negotiating our foreign policy and strategy for the U.S. common defense? Do you prefer a freelancer like Rudy Giuliani and his boys, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman?
Even before Lev and Igor went to work for Rudy and The Donald, they had some serious criminal ties to oligarchs and kleptocrats. To my knowlegde, they never got near a school like Cor Jesu – one promoting character and integrity.