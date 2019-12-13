The redevelopment of Maurer Industrial Court appears likely to continue, as the Sunset Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 4 gave its unanimous approval to a long-standing business to expand into the abandoned Vatterott College campus.
Specialty Carts, Inc., a local company that for more than 30 years has been manufacturing carts used mostly in hospitals and medical offices, plans to lease or purchase the building at 12955 Maurer Industrial Drive, formerly a Vatterott building. The company is currently located at 12949 Maurer Industrial Drive and will continue to occupy that building, using the 41-year-old Vatterott structure for expansion of its manufacturing operations.
Assistant City Planner Lynn Sprick said the company needs to obtain a new occupancy permit, despite the fact that only minimal physical changes are anticipated, because city code requires a new permit when a structure is re-purposed.
Minor variances must be obtained from the City Board of Adjustment, pertaining to site coverage, screening, parking requirements and lighting.
Earlier this year, the city approved DriveCentric’s plan to renovate and occupy another of the buildings the vocational college had been located in.
Zoning Code Stalled
City Engineer Bryson Baker told the commission it likely would not see the latest revision of the city zoning code and vote on a recommendation to the board of aldermen until its February meeting.
In November, the board of aldermen overwhelmingly — but not unanimously — voted to reject consulting firm Housal-Lavigne’s suggested reduction of the city’s existing six residential zoning district classes down to four.
“That sounds like it isn’t a huge change, but the proposed new residential districts were woven throughout the code. It will be very labor-intensive to make all of those changes,” Baker said.
The board of aldermen wants all of the residential zoning classes to remain as they are, but approves of changes to commercial zones and the elimination of planned districts.
Despite numerous meetings at which the public has offered many, sometimes spirited comments about the code, the “official” public hearing that must precede the board of aldermen’s vote to adopt or reject has yet to be scheduled.