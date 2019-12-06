Our first Christmas card arrived this week, a nice photo montage of the family of a college friend. Oh sure, we keep in touch via text. We like each other’s posts on Facebook. We see each other at the occasional group dinner or wedding, and it’s like we never left.
But it’s nice to come home from work in this month of December, open a festive envelope and hold in your hand tangible proof that some things don’t change: Love and friendship, the spirit of a holiday that grounds us when the days are short and cold, and the power of the U.S mail.
According to the Greeting Card Association, we Americans sent 1.6 billion cards last Christmas. At 50 cents a pop (in 2018), that’s a lot of revenue for the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s the one time of year where we don’t bat an eye at the cost of a stamp while making long lists of family and friends with whom we want to keep in touch.
I have this year’s card just about ready, working on one of those multi-photo templates. It’s the 24th year of our family Christmas greeting, and this one is special. Not because we had two graduations, a South Carolina beach vacation and a puppy; it’s because it marks the end of an era.
For the first four Christmases of our married life, Tom and I sent out the traditional greeting card — even with a baby for two of those years. But when Jack came along in November of 1996, I combined the holiday greeting with the birth announcement. “Christmas came early for the McCarthys this year…” the card read, with a smiling toddler Matt sitting next to a sleeping 1-month old in red-and-green suit.
After that, I never went back to traditional cards. Over the next two decades-plus, we chronicled our family’s life like a yearbook with only one photo. Summer vacations, scout outings, a state-quarterfinal football victory, a last-minute picture when I made two middle schoolers stand out in the snow in the front yard with matching sweaters. Looking closely at that one, those smiles aren’t genuine. But who wants to defy Mom in December?
Before I put Christmas away last January, I took all 23 years of cards and laid them out on the dining room, a patchwork history of a family of four, in card stock and photo paper. Those cards are a treasure I will have forever.
The page turns this year. Matt’s settled in Chicago; Jack’s moving out in January and is launching his own life here in St. Louis. In 2020, it’ll be just us and the dog, who arrived in October. Christmas came early for the McCarthys this year.