Summer was in the air at the Crestwood Community Center last Saturday — even if the temperatures weren’t.
That’s the day registration opened for Crayon Kids and Outdoor Adventures, the Whitecliff Park day camps sponsored by the city of Crestwood. Residents began lining up in the wee hours of the morning of Feb. 29, settling in with camp chairs and coffee in anticipation of the 8:30 a.m. registration start time. It was a bit chilly, but nothing stops a parent in need of summer camp.
Right Jessica D.? My old friend and former colleague arrived only 55 minutes early — without the camp chair. But still, she was a woman on a mission.
She’s been driven and organized since I first met her 20 years ago when she was a college student interning at the Sporting News, and I was a mom of two boys, ages 4 and 7. Now she’s in exactly the same place, with two boys ages 4 and 7. An added bonus: She’s a Crestwood resident, so we have a pretty good arrangement. I bring her Starbucks. She gives me column material.
And on this morning, she was walking through the door of the rec center picking up line ticket number 16 from smiling Phil Lanio, recreation supervisor for the city of Crestwood’s Parks and Recreation Department. Once inside, she joined a horde of moms and dads in puffy coats and baseball caps. OK, maybe not a horde, but a decent crowd of caffeinated early-risers clutching smartphones and filling out forms. Anticipation was in the air — all for one reason: Summer camp.
Do I miss those days? Sometimes. I did until Jessica showed me a page from a notebook she keeps, an organizational chart with 13 weeks’ worth of activities for her boys. Seeing Jake, her oldest, all signed up for Outdoor Adventures camp was the final piece of her family’s summer puzzle that included vacations, school camps, art camps and sports activities — with a few weeks of “grandparents camp” too.
“We’re lucky that both sets of parents are nearby and willing to help out,” she said.
But worrying about a 13-week stretch for daycare every year is a ritual every working parent must navigate in these times.
“There are a lot of summer options for parents,” Lanio said. “We try to be as creative as we can in what we offer.”
Things went pretty smoothly that morning at the community center, even with a new online registration system. A lot of coffee was consumed, too. I ask Jessica what she’s going to do now that summer is planned. She laughed.
“Maybe clean up the Legos littering my house, or start planning our vacation,” she said. “The taxes ... As you know, it never ends. It just keeps going around again.”