A Nov. 7 budget hearing led to Fenton aldermen deciding to schedule a second meeting to continue discussions about the city’s 2020 finances.
Projected 2020 revenues for the city presently are $6,742,250, while estimated expenditures are $6,193,027.
The lion’s share – 86 percent – of Fenton’s 2020 revenue is estimated to be generated from sales taxes ($4.5 million) and utility taxes ($1.3 million).
Among the top 52 projects slated for Fenton’s 2020 budget, 33 percent are for RiverChase projects; 29 percent are for Park projects; 19 percent reflect public works needs; 10 percent are earmarked for street improvements; and the rest are miscellaneous items for City Hall, sidewalk repairs and additional storage units.
Tammy Alsop, the certified public accountant and Hochschild, Bloom & Co LLP financial consultant who prepared the city’s preliminary 2020 budget, said she assumed wage-related merit increases for Fenton city employees of 4 percent.
Alsop highlighted that the city’s switch to a new trash and recycling collector reduced Fenton’s costs for that service by 35 percent and 31 percent, respectively.
The 2020 proposed budget for aldermen expenses is $37,662.
Fenton Mayor Bob Brasses recommended revisiting and “cleaning up” suggested expenses for the city’s administrative staff, given that he said city officials wouldn’t likely be looking for a new community development director or deputy city clerk.
Fenton Renews Hunt for New City Clerk
Jane Hungler, city clerk for Gerald, Mo., was expected to become Fenton’s new city clerk as of Dec. 9. She even attended the Oct. 24 Fenton board of aldermen meeting. However, city officials since received notification from Hungler that she will not be accepting the Fenton job.
Fenton’s city planner Amy Starck continues to serve as acting city clerk until a new clerk is hired.