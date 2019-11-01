Ever since Mid American Coaches discontinued commuter service, people are stuck with no other means of transportation to go to either Eureka or Union, except by car.
I feel it’s a disgrace to the public for an over-the-road bus company to do that. Now that the town of Eureka is booming along Interstate 44, I think we need to get some source of transit out there.
I think that what Mid American Coaches did was a stupid thing. I am petitioning the bus company to get them to have a change in heart to make sure that they reopen the commuter service.
Kirkwood