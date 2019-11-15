The Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America is preparing to give back during its largest service project of the year — Scouting For Food.
This year’s campaign marks the Boy Scouts’ 35th annual Scouting For Food drive. The 2019 Scouting for Food title sponsor is MERS Missouri Goodwill. Other sponsors include Great Clips, Raising Cane’s and MedExpress.
On Nov. 9 thousands of Scouts delivered more than 1 million blue Scouting For Food bags throughout the St. Louis metro area, southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. They will return on Saturday, Nov. 16, to collect the bags full of donated canned goods and other non-perishable items.
With the help of Sunset Transportation, food donations in the St. Louis area are delivered to the St. Louis Area Foodbank for further distribution to over 500 hunger-relief programs and local agencies in the bi-state area.
The perfect bag would include canned fruits, vegetables, soups, cereal, peanut butter, tuna, chicken, pasta, pasta sauce and meals in a box. Last year, Scouting For Food gathered 1.9 million items of food which provided more than 1 million meals for the needy.
Residents who did not receive a bag can take canned food donations to any Goodwill store location from Nov. 17-24.