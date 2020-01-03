A $20,000 difference regarding potential employee compensation became a point of contention among Fenton board members, causing a near miss of the annual deadline for approving the city’s 2020 budget.
After budget hearings on Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, and another board meeting discussion about the budget on Dec. 19, aldermen finally came to a solution at a special meeting called by Fenton Mayor Bob Brasses on Dec. 23.
The authorization vote was 5-0, with three board members absent from the meeting. Had Fenton aldermen not authorized a new budget before the end of 2019, City Attorney Erin Seele said Missouri statutes dictate that the budget of the current year automatically rolls over into the new year until the board can readdress the matter.
Reappropriating the 2019 Fenton budget to 2020 would have meant potentially providing a 4% across-the-board average raise to city staffers – a percentage that several board members called “outrageous” compared to U.S. and local compensation trends. That compensation model was based on an annual review ranking system of 1 to 5, which meant some employees stood to gain a 5% increase in their salaries.
The majority of current board members instead wanted to use a streamlined review system with a ranking of 1 for meeting expectations, 2 for exceeding expectations, and 3 for an extraordinary job performance. This matrix would reflect a 1 to 3% potential increase, capping at 3% as the maximum.
The cost consideration between the two review matrix approaches was $80,000 versus $60,000.
Mayor Brasses said the first compensation matrix was originally approved unanimously by a previous set of board members in 2018, which is from where the 4% average was targeted and assumed by city managers and the financial consultant who prepared the 2020 estimated budget.
During January 2019, Fenton board members voted to increase and pay for 100% of city employee health insurance and 75% for their dependents’ coverage, which some aldermen argued gave a generous boost to city employees’ compensation packages. Several board members recently said they believed the city-sponsored extra insurance benefits adequately covered components of market adjustments in regional compensation ranges.
Any Fenton city staffer raises during 2020 will still be based on performance reviews. Aldermen agreed to continue analyzing the compensation packages and merit raises of similarly sized, nearby cities during 2020.