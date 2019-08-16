The Sunset Hills Board of Alderman decided to nix the idea of prohibiting right turns from 3720 South Lindbergh – the future site of the Tidal Wave Car Wash/Convenience Store – onto East Watson Road.
A vote at its Aug. 13 meeting to place regulatory signs at the intersection failed to receive a single yes, despite vigorous debate the board had in June and July about access to the site.
Last month, the board directed the public works department to place signage at the location stating “no commercial vehicles” and “local traffic only,” even though City Attorney Robert Jones said non-regulatory signs are practically unenforceable.
Alderman Thompson Price asked the rest of the board if it would revisit the ordinance or other measures if traffic at the Tidal Wave location should prove to be troublesome. Several aldermen agreed it would be appropriate to revisit the issue if needed.
Changes In Beekeeping
In response to an apparent complaint by a Ward 2 resident, the board unanimously approved an ordinance restricting the keeping of bees.
The ordinance bans the retention of bee colonies outside of “hives with removable combs, which shall be kept in sound and usable condition.”
The ordinance also prohibits hives within 25 feet of a property line and sets the penalty for violation at $1,000 or 90 days in jail per violation.
Board Approves $410,000 In Contracts
The board unanimously approved the following service contracts and purchases:
• $133,540 to West Contracting for road material,
• $15,000 to Traffic Control for street striping,
• $220,788 to Missouri Petroleum for road material,
• $42,700 to Watch Guard for police vehicle video equipment.