As construction of the Tidal Wave car wash and convenience store at 3720 S. Lindbergh Blvd. inches closer to completion, Sunset Hills officials – who are still hearing from constituents about the development – are moving to address traffic congestion and safety concerns.
At the board of aldermen’s July 9 meeting, the board performed some parliamentary alchemy that turned a first reading of an ordinance to prohibit right turns from the future site onto East Watson into an “unenforceable” signage directive, while reserving the bill for future action in August.
The board ended up directing public works to erect signs that read “local traffic only” and “no commercial traffic” near the Lindbergh/East Watson intersection, a move that did not satisfy one of the Tidal Wave development’s sharpest critics, Alderman Casey Wong.
Wong, who derided the development as a “QuikTrip wannabe,” said East Watson should be preserved as a residential street and is not suited to the increase in traffic that Tidal Wave is expected to bring. He also said that “local traffic/no commercial” signage is not legally or practically enforceable, a legal opinion that City Attorney Bob Jones confirmed.
Aldermen Steve Bersche and Thompson Price oppose the “no right turn” proposal; Bersche proposed the “local traffic only/no commercial” compromise, which he said would be a “deterrent.”
Price said the board should not pass ordinances based on “what might happen.”
“After (Tidal Wave opens) and we can see there’s a problem, we can pass an ordinance then,” he said.
In a related move, the board asked the city attorney to draft an ordinance for consideration in August that would place a “no U turn” sign at Ryegate Court, a dead-end residential street east of the Tidal Wave site.
The Tidal Wave car wash and convenience store was approved last October following one of the board’s more fractious fights. Half of the aldermen said the proposal was a positive land use change because it replaced the infamous Econo Lodge with a tax-revenue generator. The other half of the board believed the proposal would generate too much traffic at one of the city’s busiest intersections.
Mayor Pat Fribis had to break the tie with her vote at that October meeting, which drew a large crowd of residents who were uniformly opposed.