Crestwood’s new city planner is Cassandra “Cassie” Harashe, replacing Adam Jones. She previously served as a project planner for Chesterfield.
Appointments
At the July 23 Crestwood Board of Aldermen meeting, Grant Mabie was appointed as interim director of the Crestwood Market Community Improvement District. He will serve through March 9, 2022. He replaces former acting mayor Tony Kennedy for the district.
Mabie was also appointed interim director of the Crestwood Point Community Improvement District. Robert Green and James Gilliam were reappointed to serve on the district’s board of directors.
Mabie also now will serve on the board of directors for the Crestwood Square Community Improvement District, as will Gary Grewe.
New Roof For Government Center
At the same meeting, Crestwood aldermen approved St. Louis-based Lorenz & Associates to be the vendor to reroof five sections of the city’s government center. The project is not to exceed $61,650.