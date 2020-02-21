With a week of February and the sometimes unpredictable month of March ahead, the Affton School District is accumulating canceled classes. The administration is now looking at a recent state law that allows a district to use “alternative methods of instruction” (AMI) to ensure a mandated number of instruction hours are being provided.
In the 2019-20 school year, Affton has missed three days on account of snow or the forecast threat thereof, and one day due to an incident that affected bus transportation.
At the board of education’s Feb. 18 meeting, members reviewed a policy that would reflect the 2019 state legislation by means of “AMI” days.
“School districts can develop a plan that uses AMI days as an option to make up school days and hours missed due to inclement weather and emergencies,” said District Communications Director Erica Chandler. “Affton will investigate an AMI day plan, and determine whether it is a viable option for the 2020-21 school year.”
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is working on guidelines and an approval process, but the AMI model apparently would employ internet technology for alternative instruction. The Affton District is well positioned for AMI because it already employs the technology needed.
No decision was made at the Feb. 18 meeting.
Computer Science Courses
The board approved a change to the district’s required graduation course work by making computer science an option to satisfy the state’s math/science requisite.
The policy, however, requires parental acknowledgment that substituting computer science for a math course could adversely affect admission to some colleges, which require four units of math.