Code enforcements for repeat offenders may be stepped up in Crestwood.
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie introduced a discussion about possibly formalizing new procedures to strengthen enforcing city rules in more consistent manners.
“We have pride of ownership in our city, with most residents following the rules and laws. Probably 88% of Crestwood residents have no interaction with code violations. Perhaps there’s another 10% with occasional violations, which are fixed in 30 days. There’s 1 to 2% who are problematic,” Mabie stated.
The mayor said enforcing codes takes up a lot of time.
“In the last six months, we’ve had a couple of situations where residents have had years of warnings. One in the past involved a hedge and it wasn’t dealt with. We’ve received complaints for three to four years,” he said.
While Mabie said city officials are not out to make money from code enforcement, he believed once someone received multiple visits from the city’s one code enforcement officer, warnings become inappropriate and punitive actions become appropriate.
Mabie suggested a policy be adopted for issuing a ticket at the time of the third warning.
“When someone’s had multiple warnings for the same offense in the same 365-day year, that’s a ticket. Someone who never moves their trash cans off the curb should be corrected to preserve our property values,” he added.
Board Member Mary Stadter agreed that Mabie’s suggestion was “completely reasonable.”
Board Member Justin Charboneau said he didn’t think the proposed procedure would be asking for anything out of line, citing the example of getting a speeding ticket when one gets caught speeding on the same road and already has received several warnings from police officers.
“If someone is not listening when they receive a warning, and they aren’t taking it seriously, they are repeat offenders,” said Charboneau.
Mabie said the city employs the iWorQ public works management software program, which electronically tracks visits of the code enforcer to specific addresses.
Board Member Ismaine Ayouaz agreed that the city has rules that dictate trash handling, but he said any new procedure should be made formal.
“It might be a senior citizen who can’t remember to move the trash cans,” he reminded.
Mabie said the city partners with churches for volunteers who cut grass for disabled and elderly citizens. He said there also is an agreement with the current trash hauler and recycling vendor to take trash cans to backs of houses at which residents are known to not be able to do so themselves.
Public Works Director Jim Gillam said as long as a resident who currently receives a warning becomes compliant within the specific time frame, the city doesn’t have a standard on how to set up a fine. He said such situations are referred to and taken up by the Crestwood Municipal Court.
City Administrator Kris Simpson echoed that there’s not a mechanism for city employees to collect penalty money. He suggested the city attorney would have to investigate those options.
Mabie said Crestwood needed a better way to rectify violating behaviors, because residents could have trouble selling a home because they live next to an eyesore. He referenced a $1,000 per day maximum cap for property code enforcement.
Simpson validated that the time aspect of code enforcement is an important consideration.
“We tend to gravitate toward trying to solve situations with high visibility, such as 10 feet of weeds making jungles in backyards,” he said.
Mabie said perhaps getting a second code enforcement officer should be considered.
“We have one property where the code enforcement officer has had to go 27 times in 18 months. That’s a massive amount of times out there,” he said.
Board Member Scott Shipley asked what happens when repeat offenders get tickets. Simpson said the notice of a violation begins the court process. He explained that if the violation is not rectified by the time specified, the matter is referred to the municipal court.
“The court issues a summons; the prosecutor gets involved. The violator has to come to court and answer for it. The violator also may have to pay court costs of $100 to $200, along with a fine of $25 to $1,000,” said Simpson.
Shipley said if violators are business owners, perhaps they should not be allowed to renew their business licenses until the situation is resolved. “That may be pretty motivational,” he added.
New Crestwood Sign Code Approved
After a couple of years of committee work, citizen input, business managers’ recommendations and aldermen discussions, Crestwood’s revised sign code was authorized by city board members at their Jan. 28 meeting.
Regarding the last point of discussion about when electronic message boards facing residential areas could be operating, Crestwood City Administrator Kris Simpson said they followed the timeframe that Kirkwood had in place. Crestwood electronic boards near residents will need to be turned off by 10 p.m., and can’t be turned on again until 6 a.m. the next day.
Simpson said they could not locate many municipalities that had written, operating hour restrictions on such electronic boards.