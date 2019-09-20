The Affton School Board met Sept. 17 with the intention of hearing comments from the public regarding its proposed 2019 property tax rates and later to vote on said rate.
But the hearing and the vote were scratched because, according to Board President Patricia Zahn, the district had not received numbers from the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office in time to publish the proposed rates.
The hearing was rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. at the Affton Early Childhood Education Center, 9832 Reavis Road, the board’s normal meeting venue.
The proposed rates were slated to be published on the district’s website this week.
“We’ll be having a special meeting that will consist of the public hearing and one agenda item, the vote on the tax rates,” said Superintendent Travis Bracht. “We have to set the rate for the county by October 1. This will allow us to do that.”
Two Options For School Calendar Up For Comment
A district committee has come up with two options for the 2020-21 school calendar after sifting the results of a public survey published on the district’s website last month.
Now the district is asking those who weighed in on the initial survey and others to comment on the two options in a similar manner, with a deadline of Sept. 26.
The board decided to take the democratic approach to scheduling the beginning of school, the last day of school, spring break and teacher conferences after the Missouri legislature passed a law that prohibits public schools from starting the year earlier than 14 days before the first Monday in September beginning next year. The idea was to promote more summer tourism across the state.
The two options the committee is recommending are:
• Option A: First day of classes would be Aug. 24 and the last day of school would be June 2. Winter break would run from Dec. 22 through Jan. 5. Make-up days for inclement weather cancellations would be (in order of preference) Feb. 15 (President’s Day,) June 3, June 4, March 19 and June 7;
• Option B: First day of classes would be Aug. 24 and the last day of school would be May 28. Winter break would run Dec. 22 through Jan. 5. Make-up days would be Feb. 15, June 1, June 2, June 3, June 4 and March 15.
The options did not address teacher conference days.