Residential property assessments in the Lindbergh School District have shot up by nearly 17 percent. But thanks to a low inflation rate and the state Hancock Amendment, the district school board has trimmed the blended tax rate for the 2019-20 school year.
During its Sept. 24 meeting, the school board voted 7-0 to approve a blended tax levy of $4.0207 — a drop of of just over 31 cents from last year. The operating levy will be $3.1877, and the debt service levy will be about 83 cents.
Joel Cracchiolo, the district chief financial officer, noted the Missouri Hancock Amendment had determined the consumer rate of inflation was 1.9 percent, while the average increase in all types of assessed property values —residential, agricultural, commercial and personal — was 12.87 percent.
Missouri law requires school districts to roll back the tax rate when assessed valuation increases by more than the consumer price index.
As a result, “The property tax will not go up,” Cracchiolo said. “Individual household taxes may go up, but the rate is going down.”
Board Member Mike Shamia said he felt “pretty confident in the financial stability in the district. I think we have a responsible district.”
Cracchiolo pointed out this is a reassessment year for St. Louis County. The county is responsible for determining assessed property valuations, which had dropped since the national recession a decade ago.
“The last 10 years, we were an upside-down bell curve,” she said. “Now we are coming back from the recession. It took us 10 years to come back from the recession.”