The Lindbergh Schools Board of Education has approved the first phase of the Lindbergh High School/Prop R school improvement project.
The first phase includes construction of a central utility building, demolition of the math building and high school main office, installation of utilities, additional exterior site improvements and asbestos removal.
Six vendors bid on the earthwork, phase one demolition and utility package, which is being paid for through the Prop R bond issue voters approved last year. The winning bid was submitted by Wachter Inc. for $2.7 million.
In a separate bid, six companies submitted bids for the asbestos removal work. The winning bid for that project was submitted by Talbert for $90,000. Total cost for this first phase of construction will be nearly $2.8 million.