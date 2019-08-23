The award-winning Blumenhof Winery is located in the charming and historic German settlement of Dutzow. The family-owned winery is open daily and offers free tastings.
In German, Blumenhof means “court of flowers,” and the winery takes its name from the Blumenberg family’s ancestral farm in Germany. The winery expresses its deep German roots in its architecture and the warm friendly ambiance that invites visitors to stop … and smell the Blumen.
Blumenhof Winery is less than an hour from St. Louis on scenic Missouri Highway 94.
Visit www.blumenhof.com for more information.