It is hard for me to believe that it has already been 20 years since we welcomed with celebration and trepidation a new millennium. No, our computers did not crash. The lights stayed on. And here we still are.
I recall kids banging on pots and pans and my then 14-year-old playing “The End of the World As We Know It,” on a cranked-up-loud boom box as the year 2000 slipped in.
The world hasn’t gotten any less messy. A warming climate has accelerated melting glaciers, storm intensities and the prospect of rising sea levels.
In another 20 years, we may have all gotten the message that this is real. TIME Magazine selected 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg for its Person of the Year cover. The story is a worthy read. Thunberg turns 17 today, Jan. 3.
We all need to create among our resolutions for the coming year some thing we can do to minimize our negative impact on global warming. Reducing plastic use, re-using and recycling is a small thing. But it is one we all can do pretty easily.
Those plastic newspaper sleeves should be recycled with plastic shopping bags at receptacles at local supermarkets. They contaminate single stream recycling.
The Longest Night
The earth is once again oscillating toward those longer, warmer days. But we are still in the midst of winter and a warm Christmas week notwithstanding, lots of cold nights remain ahead.
On Dec. 21, I attended a meaningful annual memorial service at a church downtown. It was called The Longest Night. The service honored and named homeless people who had died in St. Louis during the past year. Life expectancy on the streets is short. Yet these people learn to face the challenges of survival. They deserve dignity, too.
The service was attended mostly by people who work to provide food, shelter, counseling and employment for people whose circumstances have left them on the streets with no place to call home.
The service ended with a brief candlelight vigil. I recalled street people who would stop by the agency where I worked when I came to St. Louis 48 years ago. I remembered in particular one man who would frequently be seen having conversations with himself. I remember him still whenever I see someone walking down the street chatting away on Blue Tooth.
Those Lost Packages
At least one party I know has said that this is the last year they will be depending on delivery of online shopping items for the holidays. They were frustrated by shipping delays and lost orders. They are ready to go back through the doors of local shops for next year’s holiday shopping.
Local shops offer customer service, interest in you and best of all, you walk away with the gift in hand.